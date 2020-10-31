FY2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Decreased by Analyst

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

TCF stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 150.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

