FY2020 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $371.34 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.92. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

