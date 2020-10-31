FY2020 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted by KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.42 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,259,000 after purchasing an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

