FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,336.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,998,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after purchasing an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after purchasing an additional 439,093 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc acquired 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.