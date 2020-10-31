FY2020 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lowered by Analyst

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $855.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 237,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.