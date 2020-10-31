FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

