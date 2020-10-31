FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SSD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $104.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.1% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

