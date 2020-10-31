FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 967,841 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 132,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 565,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 482,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

