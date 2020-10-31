FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LECO. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

LECO opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

