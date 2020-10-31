FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.53.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CATY opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $608,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $107,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 103.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

