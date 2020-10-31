FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

