FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.58, but opened at $1.80. FSD Pharma shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 258 shares.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of FSD Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FSD Pharma Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

