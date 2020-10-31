FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) PT Raised to $53.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

