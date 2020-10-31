Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FRPT opened at $114.50 on Friday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

