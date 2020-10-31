Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foundation Building Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBM stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $629.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

