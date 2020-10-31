Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Raised to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

NYSE FBHS opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,971 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

