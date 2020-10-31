Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

