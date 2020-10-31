FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $35.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FORM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.35 on Thursday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 457,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FormFactor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 420,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FormFactor by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 223,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

