Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) Shares Gap Down to $0.82

Forage Orbit Garant Inc (TSE:OGD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.75. Forage Orbit Garant shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

Forage Orbit Garant (TSE:OGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.24 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Forage Orbit Garant Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, United States, Central and South America, West Africa, and Kazakhstan. It provides underground and surface drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

