Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 492,384 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 426,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Decicco purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

