Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 745,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

