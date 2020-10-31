FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

