Flex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 3,196 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. Flex has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,644,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after buying an additional 191,560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,647,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,883,000 after buying an additional 449,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,794,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,897,000 after buying an additional 591,361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.