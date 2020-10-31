Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.60.

FVRR opened at $146.42 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 500.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

