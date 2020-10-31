Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

