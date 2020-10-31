First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

