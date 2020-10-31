First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the September 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 76.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 129.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QCLN opened at $47.38 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

