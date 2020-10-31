First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 498,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

