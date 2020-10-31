First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $131.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

