First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

AEP opened at $89.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

