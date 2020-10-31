First Merchants Corp Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,211,063 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.95, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

