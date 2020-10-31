First Merchants Corp Takes $589,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

