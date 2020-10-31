First Merchants Corp Takes $432,000 Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of DRE opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

