First Merchants Corp Sells 904 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,685,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.61.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.