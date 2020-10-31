First Merchants Corp Sells 155 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

DTE stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

