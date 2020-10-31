First Merchants Corp Sells 11,259 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after buying an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

