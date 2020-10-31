First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in General Mills by 18.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,825,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 278,707 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.12 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.