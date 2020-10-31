First Merchants Corp Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

