First Merchants Corp Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $229.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $239.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.42 and its 200-day moving average is $203.80.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.