First Merchants Corp Purchases 4,487 Shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

