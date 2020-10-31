First Merchants Corp Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $86,238,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after acquiring an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 111.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 258,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 136,570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,642,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $197.08 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.