First Merchants Corp Invests $359,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $77.84 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

