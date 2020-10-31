First Merchants Corp Invests $359,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020 // Comments off

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $77.84 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.