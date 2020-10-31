First Merchants Corp Invests $316,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,919,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,076 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 278.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,659,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,967,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,724,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,835,000 after buying an additional 71,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,370,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

