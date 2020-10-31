First Merchants Corp Invests $262,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 101,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

