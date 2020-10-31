First Merchants Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.