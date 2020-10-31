First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

