First Merchants Corp Has $442,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $490.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

