First Merchants Corp Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

