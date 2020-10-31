First Merchants Corp Has $388,000 Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clorox by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $207.25 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day moving average is $213.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

