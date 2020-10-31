First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

